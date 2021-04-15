Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $132,415,000. H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $88,938,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,322,000 after buying an additional 444,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $25,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

