Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of HCI Group worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in HCI Group by 639.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 41,985 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $654.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $70.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

