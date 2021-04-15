Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after acquiring an additional 885,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,296,000.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE:TME opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TME. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.