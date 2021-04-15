Morgan Stanley Buys 5,520 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Quidel were worth $20,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

QDEL stock opened at $129.24 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

