Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $310,000 in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

TRHC opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $434,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,661,938.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

