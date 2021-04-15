Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

