Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 5,365 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Triton International were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Triton International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Triton International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

TRTN stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.52 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

