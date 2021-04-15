Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 6,251 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159,484 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,603 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 113,109 shares during the period.

SAGE stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

