Sonia Syngal Sells 20,957 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $660,983.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $468,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,026,424.89.

NYSE GPS opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Gap by 11,950.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Gap by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

