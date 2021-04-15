Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $3,242,179.20 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 268.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $33.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avantor by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 62.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avantor by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 77.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

