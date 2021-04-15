David K. Jones Sells 15,000 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,649.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.