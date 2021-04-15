Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NuCana in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. NuCana has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $214.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

