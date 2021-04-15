Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

