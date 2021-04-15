Johnny D. Powers Sells 750,000 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at $841,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zomedica stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 223,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.