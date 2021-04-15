Johnny D. Powers Sells 750,000 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at $841,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Zomedica stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.
Zomedica Company Profile
Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.
Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.