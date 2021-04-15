Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,452 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Customers Bancorp worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $659,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Insiders sold 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $33.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

