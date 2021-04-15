Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Up 369.2% in March

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 369.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

