TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 383.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUIFY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TUI in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. The business had revenue of $558.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

