Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 132.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,249,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $94,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,933,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,071,294 shares of company stock worth $32,759,197 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $35.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

