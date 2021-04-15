Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Manulife have outperformed the industry year to date. Its Asia business continues to be the major contributor to earnings. New business volumes and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses are other catalysts. Manulife's inorganic growth also impresses. Manulife focuses to expedite growth in highest potential businesses and targets two-third of core earnings from these businesses. It completed 2022 portfolio optimization target of $5 billion of capital, aims expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% by 2022 and core EPS growth between 10-12% over the medium term. However, margin contraction and unfavorable interest coverage ratio concerns. The global equity market remains volatile and weak, which put pressure on capital position forcing the company to raise its reserves for guaranteeing future liabilities.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

