Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2,923.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,781 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.39.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $325.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.03 and a twelve month high of $330.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

