Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Amedisys worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $276.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.99 and a 200-day moving average of $269.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.42 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,908 shares of company stock worth $1,367,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

