IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $278.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $267.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.58.

Shares of IAC opened at $248.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.36. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54,197 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

