Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 968,354 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968,354 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 78,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

