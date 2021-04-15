Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLNG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 413,809 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Golar LNG by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,701 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,621,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $2,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

