Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLNG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.
