Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both top and bottom lines improved year over year. Results gained from continued positive momentum driven by enhanced omni-channel capabilities and robust demand, particularly for athletic apparel. Also, increased adoption of the online mode of shopping, new customer retention and additional government stimulus contributed to quarterly growth. Further, strength in the apparel and footwear categories across all genres aided comps. Moreover, strong margin growth contributed to significant bottom-line growth. It issued a favorable guidance for fiscal 2022. However, higher costs related to increased investments act as a deterrent. Also, uncertainty related to the pandemic remains a concern.”

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,917 shares of company stock worth $3,377,764 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

