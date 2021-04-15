Zacks Investment Research Downgrades General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Strong Sell

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The auto industry is battling semiconductor supply deficit and General Motors is not immune to it. Chip crunch has forced the firm to temporarily suspend operations at various factories. In fact, General Motors has already warned that 2021 pretax profits might take a $1.5-$2 billion hit, thanks to the shortfall of microchip. Moreover, high product launch costs, R&D expenses and capital expenditure are anticipated to dent margins. Capex for 2021 is anticipated between $9 billion and $10 billion, implying a significant uptick from $5.2 billion recorded in 2020. On a discouraging note, the firm envisions 2021 adjusted automotive free cash flow in the band of $1-$2 billion, indicating a decline from $2.6 billion in 2020. Further, high debt to capitalization of the firm restricts financial flexibility. Thus, the stock warrants a bearish stance.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock worth $92,738,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 763,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

