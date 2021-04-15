Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 4.69% of Sientra worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $409.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

