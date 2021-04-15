Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $443.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $428.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.20.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

