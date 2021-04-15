Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,542 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Heartland Express worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

