Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,967 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,476,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 544,815 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

