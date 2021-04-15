nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of nLIGHT worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $379,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the third quarter worth about $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

