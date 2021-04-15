Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

XHR opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,404 shares of company stock worth $2,082,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

