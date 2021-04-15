Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after buying an additional 1,946,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 642,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,736,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 726,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 115,332 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 640,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 104,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.