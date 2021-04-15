Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $185,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MZA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $15.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

