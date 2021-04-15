American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.91. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%. Equities analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

