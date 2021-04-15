Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,900 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RF Industries were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

RFIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In other RF Industries news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,617 shares of company stock worth $51,185 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RFIL stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RF Industries, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 million, a P/E ratio of -703.00 and a beta of 1.02.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

