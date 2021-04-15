Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $83.96 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.