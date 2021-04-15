Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $196,000 Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,227,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,913,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MDXG opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

