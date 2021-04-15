Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $167,000 Position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 238,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $163.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFRX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

