American International Group Inc. Invests $35,000 in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of BDSX opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

