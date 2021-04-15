The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $221,000 Investment in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $222.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $266.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.56.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

