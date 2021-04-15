Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APD. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $282.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $205.41 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. First American Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

