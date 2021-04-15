Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $100.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL stock opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $7,559,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,619,197.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.