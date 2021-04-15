Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,543.68.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,516.66 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $752.23 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 181.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,443.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,382.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 60.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 177.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

