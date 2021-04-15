Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 531,909 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMBI shares. Stephens downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

FMBI opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

