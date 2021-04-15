Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.41 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

AER opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.50 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

