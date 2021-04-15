Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 111 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rogers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,594,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $1,693,250 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers stock opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.37 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $199.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.22 and its 200-day moving average is $156.36.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

