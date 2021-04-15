Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.63 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

