CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.81. CIT Group posted earnings of ($2.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

