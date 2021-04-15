Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $5,804,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $968,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $198,691.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,399.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,332 shares of company stock worth $5,952,964. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.